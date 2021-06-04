13-year-old hit by SUV in Washington Township

TENAFLY, N.J. (NEXSTAR/WPIX) -- A New Jersey school district has placed an elementary school principal and teacher on paid leave as officials investigate a school assignment for which a student allegedly presented Adolf Hitler’s greatest accomplishments while dressed as the German dictator.

"As many know, I am conducting an investigation to understand how a 5th grade assignment that violates the district's curriculum was allowed to happen and remained displayed even after some on the school community expressed concerns about its appropriateness," Tenafly Public Schools Superintendent Shauna DeMarco wrote in a statement Thursday.