13-year-old hit by SUV in Washington Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A 13-year-old on a bike was hit by an SUV in Washington Township Thursday evening.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said it happened before 7 p.m. near West Spring Valley Pike and Yankee Street.
No word on the child’s condition or if the driver stayed at the scene. The Washington Township Fire Department is responding to the incident.
This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.