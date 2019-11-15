13-year-old girl hospitalized after mobile home fire near Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody and a 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after a fire at a trailer park just north of Piqua.

Captain Kris Black with the Piqua Fire Department says that it happened around 3:30 pm at Paris Court Mobile Home Park on County Road 25A.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the 13-year-old was taken to an area hospital for burns, but could not immediately say how severely she was injured.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that all other occupants made it outside safely and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that an adult male was taken into custody at the scene, but they do not suspect the incident was an arson.

The trailer and its contents are considered a total loss.

Deputies are now conducting an investigation into how and why the girl got burned.

