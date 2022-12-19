Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 13 dogs, formerly rescues from shelters, died in a Springfield house fire on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center was alerted to a residential structure fire located on Cherry Drive, according to a release.

The structure was found to be fully involved and took several hours to completely extinguish, with frigid temperatures and the confined area adding to the difficulties.

Two fire personnel were injured during the operation, but the injuries were non-life-threatening the release states.

There was significant damage to the structure and its contents, and approximately 13 dogs, formerly rescued from shelters, were lost to the fire.

One dog was able to be rescued from the burning structure by fire personnel and reunited with its owner.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (937)-328-2560.