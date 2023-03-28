DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local students in need have the chance to receive laptops for their education at Central State University, thanks to donations by an Ohio bank.

According to a release by Central State University, the Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Cincinnati have donated 129 laptops to the school for students in need. CSU students can go to the Information Technology Department in Lionel H. Newsome Hall at 1400 Brush Run Road.

Each laptop has been cleared of all data by the Federal Reserve Banks, and a second cleanse will be done by the CSU Information Technology Department.

For more information on Central State University, click here.