12-year-old who died in house fire identified, nearby neighbor helps others jump from roof

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 12-year-old boy is dead after a house fire Monday night in Bradford.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Kaleb Huff was likely trapped in an upstairs bedroom when his home caught fire.

It’s likely thanks to a 16-year-old neighbor and his quick actions that some of the others in the home that caught fire were able to make it out with just injuries.

The fire in the 400 block of N. Miami Avenue was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday night by a woman who lives in the house.

She became too upset to talk to dispatchers and her next door neighbor, 16-year-old Aidan Beachler leapt into action.

“I told them that the mom was saying her son was still inside the house, I was saying that I didn’t think there was anyone else, just that one son,” said Beachler.

The Miami County Sheriff’s office confirmed that 12-year-old Kaleb Huff may have been trapped and was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Aidan’s younger sister, Savannah, is in the same grade as Kaleb and said Kaleb will be greatly missed.

“He was the one that always made the class laugh and he was one that made everyone happy and have a smile on their face,” said Savannah.

MCSO said in a release that several other people living in the house were forced to jump from upstairs windows or climb to the roof.

“One of the homeowners was on the roof of the front porch and said he needed a way down,” said Aidan. “We have a ladder so I ran to our garage, grabbed the ladder and set it up for him and he jumped down on to it.”

MCSO said three residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation or other injuries related to their escape.

Now, the Beachlers and other community members are asking for any donations for the Huff family.

“We’re a real tight knit neighborhood so it’s nice to see we have this type of support in a small neighborhood like this,” said Aidan.

Anyone that’s interested in donating items is asked to contact the Common Ground Christian Church in Bradford.

MCSO said the state Fire Marshal’s Office and fire investigators with Miami County continue to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.