12-year-old girl hit by truck in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after being hit by a truck in Piqua, authorities confirm to 2 NEWS.

The incident happened at around 9 am in the 800 block of South Street in Piqua. Authorities said that the girl darted out from a car into the path of an oncoming truck.

When crews arrived, the girl was unconscious but was conscious when she was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by ambulance. Careflight was then called to transport the girl from Upper Valley Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Piqua Police say that the driver of the truck will not be cited.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.