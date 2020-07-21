12 units damaged in apartment fire

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people are displaced after 12 apartment units were damaged in a fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at Woodhills Apartment off of South Alex Road in West Carrollton.

“When we arrived, it was pretty chaotic. There were several cars, lots of folks,” states West Carrollton Fire Captain Andy Shepherd.

Crews on scene say the second and third stories of the complex were engulfed when they arrived on scene and flames were shooting through the roof.

“Without the smoke detectors this really could’ve been a horrible outcome,” says Shepherd.

Officials say everyone was able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported. Crews say four cats were missing.

Red Cross was called to the scene to help the families impacted.

West Carrollton Fire Department was assisted by Miami Valley Fire District and Moraine Fire Department.

West Carrollton crews say the cause of the fire is undetermined.