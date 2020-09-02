$12.6 million approved for US Route 40 upgrade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners approved a financing agreement of $12.6 million to expand U.S. Route 40 to a five-lane highway, as well as enhance the Dayton International Airport Access Road interchange.

The financing agreement is multi-jurisdictional, pulling together departments across the county, as well as city governments. Each jurisdiction and agency pledged funds to support the project:

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT): $9.8 million

Ohio Public Works Commission: $900,000 grant

Montgomery County: $700,000

JobsOhio: 600,000 grant

City of Union: $700,000

City of Dayton: $500,000 This is paid to Vandalia annually in $25,000 increments to support road maintenance

City of Vandalia: $200,000

Several other Dayton-area agencies are supporting this project as well, including the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District and Dayton Development Coalition.

“Expanding U.S. 40 is part of our long-term economic development and workforce strategy, and the project will ensure we have the necessary infrastructure in place to support continued economic growth,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We are investing in logistics, manufacturing and distribution from top to bottom to create a more robust local economy that puts our citizens to work.”

The county has also secured a $3.6 million loan from ODOT’s State Infrastructure Bank which will fund local matching, project management and long-term maintenance once finished.