DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a longstanding “aviation rivalry,” partners in Ohio and North Carolina are celebrating the 118th anniversary of flight with the official launch of WrightRoute.org as well as a joint live stream on Dec. 17.

Over the past year, the National Aviation Heritage Area, Outer Banks Forever and First Flight Society have been working closely with the National Park Service at Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historial Park and Wright Brothers National Memorial to connect the Wright brothers’ legacy between Ohio and North Carolina and the states in-between. According to the partners, they will provide virtual as well as in-person learning experiences.

WrightRoute.org is an online hub that links the legacy of the Wright brothers from Ohio, the “Birthplace of Aviation,” to North Carolina, “First in Flight,” according to the partners.

“Our national parks and nonprofit organizations have been friends for many years, and we enjoy working together to tell the inspiring and important stories of how aviation has changed our world,” said Jessica Barnes, Director of Outer Banks Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Wright Brothers National Memorial. “Our co-produced virtual event and the Wright Route invite everyone to learn about the Wright Brothers’ quest for powered flight in new ways.”

The National Aviation Heritage Area and Outer Banks Forever will jointly live stream the ceremonies being held at Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historial Park and Wright Brothers National Memorial on their Facebook pages.