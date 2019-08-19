11-year-old girl who died in Miami County crash identified

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 11-year-old girl who was killed in a Miami County crash Friday has been identified by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

Cailyn Walker was killed when a car driven by her 17-year-old sister collided with a semi-truck on Lena-Palestine Road and US-36 in Brown Township just after 11:30 am Friday.

The 17-year-old sister was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital while a 13-year-old sister was extracted by fire personnel and taken to Upper Valley Medical Center. Cailyn Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three siblings attended Miami East Schools.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Preliminary investigation by the crash reconstruction team suggests that the Pontiac was traveling southbound on Lena-Palestine Road at US-36 when it pulled into the path of the International semi-truck.

The semi was driving eastbound on US-36.

It is believed that all occupants of the Pontaic were wearing their seatbelts. There is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Piqua Fire Department, Fletcher Fire Department, St. Paris EMS, and Christianburg EMS.

