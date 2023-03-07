DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We have learned the name of a young boy who died during last Friday’s severe storms.

The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the victim as 11-year-old Wade Boswell.

Boswell reportedly fell into a culvert ditch with a drain pipe in Waynesville, according to our Cincinnati affiliate WLWT.

Bowell was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he later died. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible drowning.

Boswell was a fifth-grade student at Wayne Local Schools.