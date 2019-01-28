11-year-old collapses, dies playing basketball
URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) - An 11-year-old collapsed and died while playing basketball in Urbana Saturday.
The Urbana Citizen reports Troy Byrd was playing in the Champaign Family YMCA gymnasium when he collapsed.
A call was made to 911 around 5:45 pm Saturday and Byrd was taken to Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Champaign County Coroner, Dr. Joshua Richards told the Urbana Citizen.
Byrd's body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy and toxicology analysis.
Champaign Family YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith said in a statement Sunday, "Yesterday afternoon, Saturday, January 26, an 11-year old boy suffered a medical condition while playing basketball in the Y's gym. Troy Byrd received immediate attention by Y staff, who called 911, and provided first aid and CPR until the first responders arrived. He was transported to Mercy/Urbana Hospital; the hospital informed us that he had passed away last night.
"We are saddened at this loss because Troy was a part of our Y family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family," Waldsmith added. "I am proud of the YMCA staff on duty who performed all emergency procedures quickly and efficiently. The staff are trained to respond to situations like this, and they did exactly what was required. We are grateful for the immediate and professional care provided by the emergency responders."
