11-month-old, 2-year-old in stable condition after fentanyl overdose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police said the two children who were taken to Dayton Children’s after coming in contact and overdosing on fentanyl were 11 months old and 2 years old.

Major Brian Johns of Dayton Police said across the area, overdoses are down as they continue to fight the opioid epidemic, but this just shows that it is an ongoing battle to fight this extremely lethal drug.

Johns said on Friday, children’s services had been notified to place the kids in a safe environment when they get out of the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the mother and father of the two children are in police custody.

The mom is charged with drug possession and child endangerment, and the father was arrested for violating a protection order.

Johns said it is an ongoing investigation to see which, if either of them, were drug users.

“It was more than just personal use, it was quite a bit of fentanyl in the home,” said Johns. “There was so much that we had to have housing out, we had to call a company and actually clean the fentanyl that we couldn’t get to, to make the home actually livable again.”

The kids’ mom and a neighbor took the kids to a local fire station Thursday after the kids got into the white powder in the kitchen and had it on their body.

“I think it’s like five microns of fentanyl is what it takes to kill an adult human being which is a very minute amount,” said Johns. “So when you have young kids with this substance all over their bodies being absorbed through the skin, it’s very eye opening.”