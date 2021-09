CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several families are displaced after a three-story apartment building caught fire in Clayton Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the fire started just after midnight between the second and third floor of the building in the 100 block of Misty Oaks Court.

The Red Cross was called to help 11 families that are displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.