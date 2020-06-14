$10k raised for 4 Paws for Ability from Mike’s Car Wash weekend

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Mike’s Car Wash in Beavercreek hosted a fundraising weekend as part of their grand re-opening.

“We were impacted by the tornadoes so this is our grand reopening. It’s a little different from our normal, but we thought ‘We want to give back to our communities.’ So we’ll still do our free wash weekend,” explained Shannon Sellars, the organizer of the fundraiser at Mike’s Car Wash.

This fundraiser benefitted the 4 Paws for Ability organization.

“We needed everyone’s help in the area to raise $10,000 to name a litter of puppies. I’m excited to say, as of this morning, we actually have raised over $10,000,” said Sellars.

Volunteers with 4 Paws says the money will be used to build a bigger and better facilities for the dogs.

“Four Paws is trying to raise money to build a new puppy house,” said Courtney Preston, a volunteer. “The one we have right now it’s just really outdated, so the new one will give them more space, a bigger area for the puppies and the trainers to work with them.”

This will help the organization better prepare and train dogs to support veterans and children who need them.

“It’s really rewarding,” said Preston. “It’s tough to give them up but to see what they can do to change a life is worth it.”

For more information on 4 Paws for Ability, click here.