DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – BRG Realty Group donated $10,000 to Dayton’s local Fisher Houses. Fisher Houses provide a home away from home for families of military patients receiving medical care. There are three in Dayton and one in Cincinnati, according to Fisher House.

BRG said they are a local company that operates apartments in Greater Cincinnati, Columbus, Northern Kentucky, Dayton and Indiana. This is the sixth year of their annual “Home Before the Holidays” donation which helps veterans and their families.

“Being locally owned and operated, BRG cares about our communities and we are inspired to give back this holiday season,” said Jennifer Illanz, Training and Marketing Manager for BRG apartments. “This is our sixth year teaming up with The Fisher/Nightingale House, Inc., and we have raised over $60,000 for this organization since we began.”