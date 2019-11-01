BIG 106.5 makes an early switch to Christmas music

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday afternoon, our partners at iHeartMedia and 106.5 officially flipped the holiday season switch and will be playing Christmas music nonstop now through the holidays.

The station usually switches to its all-Christmas format a week before Thanksgiving but felt like spreading cheer early this year.

“It’s been a pretty rough year for the Miami Valley, so between the tornadoes and the Oregon District tragedy we felt like we need a little Christmas,” said Senior VP of Programming for iHeartMedia Dayton, Jeff Stevens.

The song that kicked off the celebration was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

