101-year-old WWII vet stops in Dayton on America’s longest COVID-safe parade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One World War II veteran is traveling 775 miles to honor the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. 101-year-old Army vet, Sidney Walton, began his journey from Georgia to Michigan three days ago, being escorted by motorcade to meet governors and members of the public along the way.

Sidney’s son, Paul, said the mission of the trip is to spread awareness, and to allow his father opportunities to interact with community members. After arriving at Dayton City Hall Wednesday, Mayor Nan Whaley expressed her gratitude to the vet, while state police gathered around to capture the moment in a photo. But Paul said, there are still more stops his father hopes to make.

“My dad’s meeting every governor in every state. He’s met 34 so far, and he wants to create awareness of the shrinking numbers of WWII vets and the sacrifices they made to save this country.”

Paul explained, his father spent five years stationed in India between 1941 and 1946 fighting against Nazi Germany. He said he’s hoping that along the tour, titled “No Regrets,” civilians who have not experienced military life will take a moment to acknowledge the hardships soldiers faced in WWII, and the difficulties military personnel go through on a daily basis.

“What is it like to sacrifice five years of your life?” Paul asked. “No Cancun. No walks in the park. No AMC movie theaters. No watching your favorite TV shows. No hugging your parents. No enjoying your girlfriend or your boyfriend. All these things we take for granted, gone for five years. And that’s if you’re lucky to have survived.”

Paul went on to emphasize that there aren’t many WWII veterans left, so he hopes civilians and community members make time to express their gratitude while they’re still around.

“America can say thank you by coming and meeting my father, taking photos with him, taking photos here at Dayton City Hall. It’s called the ‘No Regrets Tour’ because my dad had an opportunity when he was young to meet Civil War veterans and he didn’t, and he regrets that to this day. So he doesn’t want anyone to live with the regret that they didn’t have a chance to meet a WWII vet.”

And even though his days of fighting are behind him, Sidney continues to express his passion about the country he loves, adding he’d like to see more national parks and that he’s excited to greet community members along his journey. Sidney will finish his four-day tour in Michigan on Thursday, meeting Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the capital.

To learn more about Sidney, or to donate to the veteran’s cause, visit goSidney.com