1,000 ICU beds available in Ohio as COVID-19 cases continue rising

Editor’s Note: The video above is about crowded children’s hospitals in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 1 in 6 patients admitted to Ohio’s hospitals are COVID-19 positive.

The information from the Ohio Hospital Association shows hospitals have seen a 16% increase in coronavirus cases in just the last week.

The data shows 3,331 patients are hospitalized. 67 of those are children under 17.

Hospitalizations are up in every age group, with the highest increase among children under 17.

There is an 81.1% increase in kids under 17 who need hospital care for COVID treatment compared to one week ago, according to OHA.

In the ICU, the overall numbers are 11% higher than last week.

1 in 4 ICU patients is being treated for coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 1,063 available ICU beds in the state of Ohio.