Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton.

Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy fire on the first and second floor of the home. DFD crews began offensives operations inside the home and took down the blaze, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. A preliminary estimate states that the fire caused about $50,000 in damages.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused this fire. This incident is under investigation by the DFD Fire Investigations Unit.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, and no residents or firefighters were injured.