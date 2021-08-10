10 more mosquito samples test positive for West Nile in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) has confirmed that an additional 10 mosquito samples have all tested positive for West Nile Virus in and around Springfield.

This brings the total number of positive samples to a dozen, following the first sample testing positive on July 26. These samples were taken from the North Hampton and Catawba areas, as well as the northeast side of Springfield.

CCCHD officials have taken steps to eliminate mosquito habitats along the properties where the samples were found. Public health experts advise avoiding mosquitos to avoid infection, which can be done a number of ways.

While out and about in Clark County, it is recommended that you:

Apply repellents on exposed skin

Wear long sleeves and pants

Stay indoors when you can

Public Health is asking for residents’ cooperation in getting rid of standing water around Clark County. Mosquitos tend to populate areas of standing water and, according to CCCHD, getting rid of that environment is more effective than spraying.

For more information about West Nile Virus contact the CCCHD at 937-390-5600 or visit its website here.