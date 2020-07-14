$10M available to help coronavirus-impacted Montgomery County residents with rent, utility expenses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, Montgomery County officials announced another wave of financial assistance for those impacted by coronavirus, this time for housing costs. $10 million is available, and the county wants every penny to go to people who need help.

The deadline to apply is November 30, but applications are being processed as they come in and the money goes out shortly after that. More than 1,000 people applied for this program even before it was formally created.

Lisa Stempler is the President & CEO of the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership. She says, “We’re getting people that are applying for assistance who’ve never applied for any kind of assistance in their life. So this is a system they are not familiar with.”

The coronavirus pandemic continues to financially strain thousands of people throughout the Miami Valley. Montgomery County first helped small businesses. County Commissioner Judy Dodge says, “Now we are turning our attention to the individuals and families who lost their jobs or saw their income plummet.”

To help, Montgomery County secured $10 million through the CARES Act to help people pay rent, their mortgage, or utility bills. The Homeownership Center is partnering on the mortgage assistance side, and the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is partnering on rent and utilities.

TO APPLY: Applications are being accepted right now at mcohiocares.org. Additionally, the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is making paper applications available at their facility at 719 S. Main St. in Dayton.

County Commissioner Deborah Lieberman says, “It wasn’t their fault, right? None of us prepared for anything like this. It’s not our area workforce’s fault, it’s not it’s not our workers’ fault.”

The qualifications for mortgage relief are:

Own a home in Montgomery County with an original mortgage of $200,000 or less.

Have had a loss of employment income after March 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 that impacted your ability to pay your mortgage. This loss of income could have been caused by a layoff, reduced work hours, furlough, or reduction in pay.

Be behind on your mortgage on or after March 1, 2020.

Complete an application, provide required documentation, and discuss your circumstances with HomeOwnership Center staff.

Participate in follow-up with HomeOwnership Center staff about your financial and mortgage status.

The qualifications for rent relief are:

Rent your residence in Montgomery County.

Have had a loss of employment income after March 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 that impacted your ability to pay your rent. This loss of income could have been caused by a layoff, reduced work hours, furlough, or reduction in pay.

Be behind on your rent on or after March 1, 2020.

Stempler says, “We don’t know what’s happening tomorrow, unfortunately, our crystal balls are black right now. So we’re keeping that in mind. We’re really trying to utilize the circumstances and not give this money back.”