10 grants awarded to Dayton area nonprofits by COVID-19 Response Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) has awarded grants to 10 more nonprofits from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton. The awards total $111,077 and will help organizations provide basic human needs to the area’s vulnerable population.

The following organizations received these grants:

Dayton Sewing Collaborative ($10,000) to aid in making face masks that will be given free of charge to healthcare and human services organizations

In total, 46 grants totaling $610,377 have been awarded from the Response Fund. The fund was created by The Dayton Foundation and UWGDA in partnership with philanthropic, government, and education institutions.

Nonprofit organizations that are helping individuals and families with basic needs such as food, housing, mental health and safety in response to COVID-19 can apply for grants through The Dayton Foundation or United Way.

If you would like to make a contribution to the fund, click here.