1 wounded in Miami Twp. shooting

Miami Twp shooting

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is wounded after a shooting in Miami Township Thursday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kajean Avenue. Authorities could not immediately say if anyone else was injured or if a shooting suspect is in custody.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

