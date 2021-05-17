1 woman dead after train hits car in Indiana

GREEN FORK, Indiana (WDTN) – A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash Monday morning after her car was hit by a train.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said deputies were called to the area of South Water Street and West Plum Street in Greens Fork, Indiana just before 6 a.m.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that Tonya Rader, 47, of Lynn, Indiana, was driving south on Water Street in Greens Fork crossing the railroad tracks.

For reasons unknown at this time, Rader’s car was struck by a passing westbound train. The train collided with the car on the driver’s side. Rader was pronounced dead at the scene.

Retter said it is believed that Rader was the only person in the car as she was travelling to a family member’s residence in Greens Fork.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash in cooperation with authorities of Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.