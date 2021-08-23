1 visitor per stay: Kettering Health changes policy due to COVID-19

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health updated its visitor policy Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Tuesday, August 24 at 8 a.m., only one visitor per the patient’s length of stay will be permitted, according to a release. The network previously updated their policy on August 16 to allow one visitor at a time. Kettering Health said the latest change is to “further protect patients and staff.”

Kettering Health said there are exceptions for the following situations:

  • NICU patients may have up to two visitors per stay
  • Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person
  • Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors, limited to only one parent or guardian at a time
  • For maternity, one support doula is permitted
  • No visitation by anyone under the age of 18
  • No visitation for outpatient testing or outpatient therapy 
  • End-of-Life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis

For more information on additional visitor exceptions, visit www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

