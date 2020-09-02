1 vehicle flipped after head on crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police and EMS were sent to a head on collision on Diamond Mill Road Wednesday morning.

Regional Dispatch said that one of the vehicles had flipped. The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story as soon as additional information is available.

