DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are working to free a person from a car crash in Dayton on Monday, authorities reported.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided at the intersection of U.S. 35 and James H. McGhee Boulevard in Dayton. Crews are currently reporting that one person is trapped in the collision.

Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.

This incident remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.