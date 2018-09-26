1 trapped after truck overturns in crash
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A pickup truck overturned in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it happened at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and North Main Street.
The crash involved a white SUV and a pickup truck.
A person was briefly trapped inside the truck, but emergency crews were able to free them.
It is unknown at this point if anyone suffered serious injuries.
The Harrison Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, as did Sheriff's Office deputies.
No further details are available at this time.
