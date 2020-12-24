Nearly 3,000 without power, driver trapped after semi-trick flips in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the truck flipped around 9:30 a.m. on Haber Road and Montgomery County Line Road. (WDTN Photo/Caleb Becker)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled over and took down several power lines in Union Township Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the truck flipped around 9:30 a.m. on Haber Road and Montgomery County Line Road. One person is trapped inside the truck and emergency crews are working to free the person. According to dispatchers, CareFlight has been called to the scene.

Haber Road is closed while crews work to free the man. According to the Dayton Power and Light outage map, nearly 3,000 people in the area are without power. DP&L crews are on scene working to repair the downed lines but did not give an estimated time power would be restored.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.