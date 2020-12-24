Nearly 3,000 without power, driver trapped after semi-trick flips in Montgomery County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12-24 Haber Road Truck Flipped

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the truck flipped around 9:30 a.m. on Haber Road and Montgomery County Line Road. (WDTN Photo/Caleb Becker)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled over and took down several power lines in Union Township Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the truck flipped around 9:30 a.m. on Haber Road and Montgomery County Line Road. One person is trapped inside the truck and emergency crews are working to free the person. According to dispatchers, CareFlight has been called to the scene.

Haber Road is closed while crews work to free the man. According to the Dayton Power and Light outage map, nearly 3,000 people in the area are without power. DP&L crews are on scene working to repair the downed lines but did not give an estimated time power would be restored.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS