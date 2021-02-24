1 teen dead, another hospitalized after falling through icy lake in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One teenager is dead and another is in the hospital after falling through an icy lake in Highland County on Tuesday.

WLWT reported emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of two teens that had fallen through ice near Rocky Fork Lake.

One teen, a 16-year-old boy, was able to rescue himself from the ice and water and was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The teen girl, who had been trapped under the ice for four hours, was found at around 11 p.m. by emergency crews and pulled from the water.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the girl was pronounced dead.

The girl’s name has not been released at this time.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as well as dive teams from Hamilton County and Franklin County had responded to the incident.

ODNR officials are reminding people that no ice should be considered safe ice.