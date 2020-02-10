1 teen dead, 3 injured after crash in Clark County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One teen is dead and three others were injured after a crash in Bethel Township Sunday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 pm on South Medway-Carlisle Road, north of Kendig Road in Bethel Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Saturn SL was driving northbound on South Medway-Carlisle Road when it drove left of center and hit a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Jason M. Whitt, of New Carlisle, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The right front passenger was ejected and taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The right back passenger was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The left back passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene were the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Township Fire and EMS, and Fairborn EMS.