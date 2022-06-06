DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Sunday evening.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Sunday crews responded to the 8100 block of State Route 49 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 41-year-old man was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 northbound on SR-49 when he attempted to pass a farm tractor driven by a 32-year-old man just north of Horatio-Harris Creek Road. Police reported that as the truck tried to pass the tractor, the tractor turned left into a private drive, The truck hit the left side of the tractor and both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes of SR-49.

Police said the 32-year-old driver of the tractor was released from the scene with no injuries however the 41-year-old truck driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. He is said to be in stable condition at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.