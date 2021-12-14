SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Tuesday.

The City of Springfield said the crash happened at Glenn Street and Lexington Avenue Tuesday evening. It is believed two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Springfield Dispatch. Springfield Police was at the scene.

Dispatchers said two people were taken injured and taken to the hospital, but the injuries are not serious. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. The incident is under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.