Car pulled from river after report of shooting, 1 taken to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Officials could not immediately say if the victim suffered serious injuries or if a suspect was in custody.

Authorities searched the river nearby in an effort to locate the weapon involved and could be seen pulling a vehicle from the water.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

