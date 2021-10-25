MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck crash in Miami County Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at North Alcony Conover Road and U.S. 36 at 5:31 p.m. A semi hauling grain rolled over and hit a telephone pole.

The driver was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

There’s been no word on lane closures at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story as we receive more information.