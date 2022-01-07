VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Butler Township Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:12 p.m. An SUV rolled over onto the southbound lanes of I-75, then onto the on-ramp of I-70.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. Vandalia Medic was on the scene along with the Butler Township Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.