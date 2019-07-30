1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars were involved in a crash on I-75 southbound near Dryden Road Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:17 pm, according to Moraine Police.

Traffic is clearing up, but two lanes were closed as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say multiple minor injuries were reported and one person was taken by medics to an area hospital.

It is unclear at this time how badly they were injured.

Police could not comment on the cause of the crash.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.