MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Miami County.

According to Miami County Dispatch, a vehicle and a dump truck crashed near the 5600 block of North Rangeline Road around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

According to crews at the scene, a vehicle ran a stop sign on North Rangeline Road, crashing into the dump truck.

One person was taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

