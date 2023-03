DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a shooting on Harvard Boulevard came in at 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Dispatch reported that the father of the man who was shot called the police.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, his condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.