DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting happened in an apartment in the 1300 block of Salem Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

A male shooting victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is not known at this time. Dispatchers said police were alerted of the shooting by ShotSpotter. The system picked up four shots fired.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.