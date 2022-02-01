DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a semi in Dayton.

The crash happened on I-75 southbound near Stanley Avenue at 5:45 p.m. A vehicle collided with a semi and one person was taken to Grandview Hospital, according to Sergeant Reed with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is not known at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about the crash and we will continue to update this developing story.