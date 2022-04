BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Beavercreek Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened at U.S. 35 and Orchard Lane around 6:10 p.m. One person was trapped inside a vehicle and then taken to the hospital.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the cause of the accident.

