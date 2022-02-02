TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on U.S. 35 and State Route 49 northbound. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the crash at 6:03 p.m.

At least one peron was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more on the crash and we will update this story as we receive more information.