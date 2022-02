VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Vandalia Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post said troopers were called to the crash at I-70 and Airport Access Road at 8:51 p.m. A truck and a sedan were involved in the crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

It’s unclear what caused the two-vehicle crash. 2 NEWS will update this story as we receive more information.