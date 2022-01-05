MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two semis were involved in the crash and a car is on its side. One person was transported to Kettering Health, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Three lanes of traffic are shut down due to the crash. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene right now. WDTN will update this developing story as we learn more information.