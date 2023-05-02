SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill in Sidney on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, crews were called to an industrial building at 1905 Progress Way just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The Shelby County HazMat team was also requested at the scene.

When crews arrived, they found that all the employees had evacuated the building. Crews confirmed that the building was empty and that the product was not leaking.

The original call originally reported that the chemical was hydrochloric acid, but crews were able to confirm the product was sodium metabisulfite solution.

An active chemical reaction reportedly happened in a container, however, crews were able to mitigate the situation with a neutralizing material.

One employee was transported by medics, and another was checked out but reportedly refused medic transport.