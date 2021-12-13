MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Moraine Monday evening.

Moraine Police said first responders were called to the crash on South Dixie Drive at Springboro Pike just before 6 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, however, 2 NEWS crews on scene see a car that crashed into a light pole. Police said medics took one person to Kettering Hospital.

Southwest traffic towards I-75 on South Dixie Drive was blocked after the crash, but has since reopened. Police from West Carrollton, Kettering and Moraine are at the scene along with fire vehicles.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.