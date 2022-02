DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle crash occurred just south of I-70 on I-75 southbound on Sunday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 involving two cars.

OSP reported that the right two lanes of I-75 southbound were closed due to the crash but they have since reopened.

Only one individual was taken to the hospital but reportedly had minor injuries said OSP.

OSP is still investigating this incident.