1 taken into custody after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken into custody after crews responded to reports of a house fire in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the 100 block of Lexington Avenue. When crews arrived, flames were seen showing from the roof and back of the home.

Firefighters went into a defensive approach and say at this point they are just letting the structure burn.

No injuries were reported.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.